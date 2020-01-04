HOUSTON — Houston is taking down basketball hoops at city parks and using parks staff to monitor social distancing as part of its efforts to limit community spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered nearly 492 basketball rims removed across 142 city parks.

“Social distancing is very important,” Mayor Turner said. “It’s one thing to play tennis. You’re across the net. But in regards to basketball, that is a physical contact sport.”

The mayor said the sport was drawing too many crowds at city parks.

“Hated to do it, but health first,” Mayor Turner said. “What you will see if you look at the numbers, the population that’s coming back testing positively (for COVID-19) is that age group between 20 and 60, and a lot of it is in their 20s and 30s.”

Houston Parks and Recreation Department crews took down 89 rims Tuesday and continued Wednesday.

HPARD is also putting up 1,200 signs, including 400 in Spanish, throughout the parks system.

Mayor Turner also said HPARD staff will be begin doing daily rotations to make sure people are following the rules.

“The parks remain open, but if they become so crowded where people are not engaging in social distancing, then we will be monitoring that situation, and we reserve the right to tell people to move on, and we reserve the right simply to temporarily close those parks,” said Mayor Turner, noting crews were forced to do so at one park over the weekend.

The mayor’s comments followed two major City Council actions Wednesday related to fighting COVID-19.

Council members voted to lease 186 hotel rooms at two hotels in northwest Houston and south Houston to quarantine city workers or the homeless who test positive for COVID-19, are waiting for test results, or have been exposed.

According to documents posted with Wednesday’s council agenda, the city will spend just over $300,000 per month on the lease.

Mayor Turner said the deal will last three months and was ready to go immediately. He said Houston will continue using a third hotel downtown to quarantine police and firefighters.

City Council also voted to set up a COVID-19 Disaster Fund for expenses related to the virus.

The members approved pulling $5 million from the city’s Budget Stabilization Fund to go into this new fund, which the mayor believes FEMA will reimburse.

