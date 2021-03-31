Houston churches preparing to welcome back people for in-person services during Easter weekend

Last year, they were canceled after the COVID-19 crisis was declared a global pandemic.

HOUSTON, Texas — This weekend many plan to gather to celebrate Easter.

It includes attending church services.

This year, many houses of worship plan to hold services.

Some for the first time in over a year.

For instance, it has been more than 56 weeks since Crossover Bible Fellowship lead pastor Blake Wilson has led his church in an in-person service.

“We have a basic theme. Teach people the word of God and touch people with the love of God,” Pastor Wilson said. “We were actually going to go back in November but when we were going to go back in November was when Mayor Turner said, ‘Hey, in light of what was going on with thanksgiving, holidays and numbers going up,’ we actually stopped back then.”

However, on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, Pastor Wilson plans to welcome back his congregation.

He said COVID-19 vaccine distributions have eased their concerned.

“We wanted to give our members a chance to get vaccinated. All of our leaders in the church, all of our elders and staff, have been vaccinated,” Pastor Wilson said.

Also, he said they’ve worked on making the building safer and will enforce social distancing and mask wearing.

At St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Senior Pastor Dr. Tom Pace said similar safety guidelines are in place but virtual services will be offered.

“By having both virtual online services and in-person service we hope we can reach as many people as we possibly can,” Dr. Pace said.

He said some people feel safer at home.

Dr. Pace said, “Now as people are starting to come back we don’t want to lose that. We want to continue to build community but hold onto to the learnings that we’ve had over the last year.”

This Easter, both churches want to send a message of hope and that love is indestructible.

“You can hang it on a cross,” Dr. Pace said. “You can torture it and beat it but it won’t die. Love is going to keep on.”