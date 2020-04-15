IRVING, Texas — CHRISTUS Health leaders call it a “game-changer.”

CHRISTUS Health announced Tuesday that the system is running COVID-19 antibody tests on a limited number of patients and staff.

“I think our caregivers are excited,” Dr. Sam Bagchi, Chief Clinical Officer for CHRISTUS Health, said. “Our leaders are excited about it, because it’s helping us build confidence internally that we have a better understanding of our care environment, and we’re using this testing to create a safe care environment.”

To this point in the pandemic, doctors have been learning who is sick by testing people with a nasal swab in a process known as a PCR test. Soon, though, they will want to know who has recovered.

“You know, schools may want to understand what the students’ exposures and the teachers’ exposures the virus might have been,” Dr. Bagchi explained during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “For sporting events and for types of social gatherings where people are going to be in closer quarters, understanding who may still be at risk for acquiring the virus is gonna be really important.”

Antibodies are created after someone gets a viral infection, and they allow the body to fight off that illness.

A positive result on an antibody test can show if someone has had COVID-19 and how immune they are to it. While the PCR test can take several days to yield a result, the antibody test CHRISTUS Health uses can give doctors the answer quickly.

“It’s 10 minutes,” Dave Bemmer, CHRISTUS Health’s VP for Clinical Ancillary Services, said. “Really, any trained health care professional can administer the test and read it.”

Dr. Bagchi said CHRISTUS Health has been verifying the results of the antibody test, which uses a small amount of the patient’s blood, and is one of, if not the first, large health care system to deploy an antibody test.

Because it is still in the testing phase, Bemmer said doctors have to follow up a positive antibody test with a PCR test for confirmation. When used on concert, Bemmer said the tests are 98 percent accurate.

While it awaits full-scale approval from the FDA to test the general public, CHRISTUS Health is limiting the test to doctors and nurses, patients who have already tested positive for COVID-19, and patients undergoing surgical procedures.

“We think we’re days away from that. And once we have that FDA final approval, we can use it as a definitive test, and then share those results more broadly," Dr. Bagchi said of allowing anyone to take the test. “So, you might even think about that kind of certificate that someone has that, ‘I’ve cleared my infection,’ and you know, those individuals are gonna feel more and more confident about reentering society and getting back to normal.”

Until then, patients and providers will know who is safe and who is not.

Dr. Bagchi says that could make it easier to many of the patients who have been too afraid to see their doctor for other issues during the pandemic.

“I think that we’ve flattened the curve for COVID. We’ve not flattened the curve for coronary artery disease,” Dr. Bagchi explained. “For breast cancer, for diabetes, for all the other conditions that are out in our communities right now that are not being treated as we normally would.”

CHRISTUS Health currently has approximately 20,000 tests available spread among its facilities around the country. It is currently offering the tests free of charge.