China passenger bus highlights airborne COVID-19 spread after nearly 2 dozen contract virus: study

New research highlights how the virus spread throughout a passenger bus in China during the early stages of the pandemic.

We're starting to get a better idea of exactly how coronavirus spreads in the air and that's all thanks to new research on a virus cluster that happened on a passenger bus in China back in January.

The virus spread to nearly two dozen travelers on the bus during the nearly hour-long trip.

How did it happen

New research in the "Journal of the American Medical Association" looked at the outbreak which provided further proof that COVID-19 can spread via tiny microdroplets in the air.

The study mapped out where the passengers sat and found many of those infected were spread out all over the bus -- outside the three to six-foot zone where droplets can travel

Not only that, but the sick passenger wasn't showing any symptoms like a cough, meaning they still spread the virus just by breathing the air on the bus.

Two other findings: the bus' air conditioning simply recirculated the air inside the bus, likely contributing to the spread. And in Jan., during the early stages of the outbreaks, people were not yet commonly wearing masks as a way to curb the spread.

This study is just the latest example of how COVID-19 can spread in the air in enclosed spaces.