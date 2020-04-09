x
China passenger bus highlights airborne COVID-19 spread after nearly 2 dozen contract virus: study

New research highlights how the virus spread throughout a passenger bus in China during the early stages of the pandemic.
In this March 17, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers in protective suits watch as travelers board a shuttle bus at the New China International Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a facility to screen international flight passengers arriving in Beijing. As the pandemic expanded its reach, China and South Korea were trying to hold their hard-fought gains. China is quarantining new arrivals, who in recent days have accounted for an increasing number of cases, and South Korea starting Thursday will increase screenings of all overseas arrivals. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. (Peng Ziyang/Xinhua via AP)

We're starting to get a better idea of exactly how coronavirus spreads in the air and that's all thanks to new research on a virus cluster that happened on a passenger bus in China back in January.

The virus spread to nearly two dozen travelers on the bus during the nearly hour-long trip. 

How did it happen

New research in the "Journal of the American Medical Association" looked at the outbreak which provided further proof that COVID-19 can spread via tiny microdroplets in the air.

The study mapped out where the passengers sat and found many of those infected were spread out all over the bus -- outside the three to six-foot zone where droplets can travel

Not only that, but the sick passenger wasn't showing any symptoms like a cough, meaning they still spread the virus just by breathing the air on the bus.

Two other findings: the bus' air conditioning simply recirculated the air inside the bus, likely contributing to the spread. And in Jan., during the early stages of the outbreaks, people were not yet commonly wearing masks as a way to curb the spread. 

This study is just the latest example of how COVID-19 can spread in the air in enclosed spaces.

Experts have routinely said that you're more at risk of COVID-19 infection while in indoor spaces than you are when outdoors.