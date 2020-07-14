Children's immune system may hold key to why adults are more susceptible to COVID-19

According to CDC data, 1.7 percent of the first 149,082 cases of coronavirus in the United States were children under 18 years old.

HOUSTON — Efforts to better understand coronavirus and the effects it has on adults has experts at the Texas Medical Center turning to kids for answers.

Doctors at UTHealth and Baylor College of Medicine teamed up to review the differences in adults and children battling COVID-19.

“Once adults that are susceptible to getting COVID do get sick, they really get sick and they need to be hospitalized," said Dr. Bindu Akkanti, an adult pulmonary critical care physician at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

As of April, the CDC had only identified three pediatric deaths.

Dr. Akkanti said they recognized fairly quickly that it must be because of the immune system.

“When they inhale the virus they may still have the virus in their nose and in their lungs but it’s not activating the immune system as robustly as it is doing in adults,” Dr. Akkanti said.

She said figuring out how the immune system between adults and kids is different as it relates to this virus is key.

However, parents need to recognize that it is not just their children they have to worry about.

“Your child may get the virus and may remain asymptomatic but there may be your own family members that are at risk for getting the disease," Dr. Akkanti said.

With a new school year on the horizon, Dr. Akkanti said parents have a lot of tough decisions to make.