5- to 11-year-olds could become eligible to get COVID vaccines this week

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization on Friday and the CDC advisory panel will vote to give the go-ahead on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — This week, about 28 million kids in the United States between the age of 5 to 11 could become eligible to be vaccinated.

“We’ve found this vaccine acts very similarly in children as it does in adults," Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Linda Yancey said.

She said pediatric doses of Pfizer BioNTech have yielded promising results during trials.

“It’s highly effective – over 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID and generally very well-tolerated," Yancey said.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine on Friday. Kids between 5 and 11 would be eligible to receive one-third of the adult dose.

“‘Emergency use authorization’ is the mechanism by which the FDA, in the time of a crisis, can bring forward a drug or a vaccine that they know to be safe and effective and make it available to the general population without having to jump through the usual bureaucratic hoops," she said.

The CDC is expected to vote on Tuesday, after which Director Rochelle Walensky can endorse the advisory panel’s decision.

It's especially timely, Yancey said, with the holiday season approaching.

“We’re going to have families gathering. To get these children protected means they’re so much less likely to carry the virus," Yancey said.

Similar to adults, she said side effects can include:

A sore arm

Fevers (for a few days)

Swollen lymph nodes (under armpits)

“All of that is perfectly normal and to be expected," Yancey said.