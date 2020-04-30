Chick-fil-A meal kits return as more people eat home-cooked meals

The kits comes in one option, Parmesan Chicken, and costs $14.99.

HOUSTON — Chick-fil-A is getting into the meal kit business…again.

The popular Georgia-based restaurant is bringing back its Parmesan chicken meal kit as a seasonal item as customers have started to eat at home more often because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be available at the drive-thru of participating restaurants starting May 4, according to multiple reports. Interested customers can also purchase a kit through the brand’s app.

The Parmesan chicken meal kit, which is the only option, serves two and costs $14.99 each.

It includes two of the restaurant’s classic Chick-fil-a Chicken fillets, marinara sauce, Italian-style cheeses as well as creamy garlic and lemon pasta. The original fillet can be substituted for the grilled or spicy fillets.

The chicken is pre-cooked, so customers will only need to reheat it. They said it takes about 30 minutes to prepare.

About a year ago, the food chain made its meal kits available to customers at 140 restaurant locations in Atlanta, but the results weren’t enough to make a permanent part of the menu.