Houston chefs are teaming up to make sure seniors and those who have lost their jobs can eat.

Pop Up Kitchen is serving free hot lunches every day through April 19 at Seaside Lounge near downtown Houston.

RoadsterGrill at Eighteen36 is one of several restaurants serving food.

“I know people who are upset because they’re out of food at the grocery store. I know people who don’t know how they’re going to pay for food that’s left at the grocery store. To help those people means so much to me,” owner Jason Scheinthal said.

Houston City Council member Letitia Plummer thought of the idea to help people who have lost their jobs and seniors.

“Our seniors have nothing to eat," Plummer said. "They typically get their food from the multi-service centers and those are now closed.

Pop Up Kitchen is serving 100 meals a day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’ve got all different kinds of folks that obviously need this. We’re running out of food, so that just shows you the need is clearly there,” said Plummer.

To keep this going, Pop Up Kitchen needs volunteers and donations.

You can put lunch on someone’s table for just four dollars.

“There are so many of us who are so privileged that this is affecting our lives, but not to the point that we don’t know where we’re going to eat or sleep. I think all of us who are in this position where we have some stability need to remember there are others who don’t,” Scheinthal said.

Click here to donate to Pop Up Kitchen.

Click here learn more about the organization.

Daily Menu:

Friday, April 10

Andres Albarran of New York Deli & Coffee Shop and Houston Catering Concepts

Lasagna, caesar salad and garlic bread

Saturday, April 11

Alphise Washington of Davis Street at Hermann Park

Red beans & rice/ salad/ Baked Chicken

Easter Sunday, April 12

Wendell Price of Seaside Lounge

Thyme-encrusted cornish hen, double Dutch mac and cheese, stewed ginger string beans, black molasses gingerbread cake

Tuesday, April 14

Nick Semoudiaris of Roadster Grill at Eighteen36

Grilled chicken skewers, Greek vegetable medley, with hummus and pita

Wednesday, April 15

Rhonda Roark Diehl of Camp Lantern Creek

Camp chicken with potatoes and green beans, Apple crisp

Thursday, April 16

TBA

Friday, April 17

Raffi Nasr of Craft Pita

Falafel Rice Bowl: falafel, rice pilaf, hummus, and veggies

Saturday, April 18

Sparkle McPherson of SMC Catering Company

Grilled chicken thighs with a mushroom Chardonnay cream sauce, roasted sweet potatoes and caramelized onion marmalade, Garlic roasted broccoli

Sunday, April 19

Karren Lovelady of Lovelady's Pop-Up

Birdee Sandwich (fried chicken breast with asian beet salad & garlic aioli on pretzel bun) with dilly sour cream potato salad, Key lime cup

