NEW ORLEANS — Checkpoints to screen vehicles have been set up on all roads entering Texas from Louisiana as of Sunday, April 5, according to Louisiana State Police.

These checkpoints are designed to prevent people from the state of Louisiana from spreading the coronavirus in Texas.

According to the executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, “Every person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana … shall be subject to mandatory self-quarantine…”

The order does not apply to people traveling for military service, emergency response, healthcare workers coming to assist in the state or other critical functions.

Troopers at the Louisiana-Texas border will have travelers fill out a form with their information and the location of where they will be self-quarantining. The order states that the traveler should hen go straight to the spot they will be self-quarantining.

“DPS Special Agents will conduct unannounced visits to designated quarantine locations to verify compliance by confirming the physical presence of covered persons,” the executive order warns. “Any failure to comply with this order to self-quarantine shall be a criminal offense punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, confinement in jail for up to 180 days.”

Louisiana state troopers noted that the roads are still open, but to expect traffic while screening takes place.

