Changes made at the office to keep employees safe as buildings reopen

Governor Abbott’s executive order says office buildings can reopen with 25 percent of their employees beginning May 18 as long as they maintain social distancing.

HOUSTON — As businesses in Texas reopen and employees return to the office, there will be changes made to keep everyone safe.

Bob Harvey, President and CEO of Greater Houston Partnership, knows there are plenty of questions.

”Employees want to hear that they are going to be provided a safe working environment," Harvey said.

Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order says office buildings can reopen with 25 percent of their employees beginning Monday May 18 as long as they maintain social distancing.

At architecture and design firms like Corgan, they are working to address clients changing needs as businesses reopen.

"It's an amazing time to be in the design industry," said David Euscher, Vice President and Interiors Studio Director for Corgan in Houston. "We promise to protect the health, safety and welfare of our clients and of the public, and there's been no time like now when that's been even more important."

Euscher said they are thinking beyond the office, using lessons learned from their work on everything from airports and elementary schools to hospitals.

“We are definitely learning from our healthcare practice, what can we do in terms of infection control," Euscher said.

He said we could see things like touchless entry and one-way traffic inside buildings to create a safer work flow.

“Rather than add to a space, try to start by subtraction, try to get space in between people. What can we do with the assets they already have?" he said.

The Greater Houston Partnership also said employees should also expect to check their temperature either at home or once they get to the office.

“We need to make sure we are not creating that second possible peak and we have to watch that frankly daily," Harvey said.

As for testing employees for coronavirus on site, that's not in the governor's order. Harvey said testing every employee in Houston would simply overwhelm the system.

To read more on The Greater Houston Partnership's Houston Work Safe Program, click here.

