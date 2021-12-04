Beginning in May, the county will only offer the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County is cutting back on COVID-19 vaccine appointments as sign-ups continue to dwindle.

Officials said they've put forth a strong effort to make the vaccine accessible, from allowing walk-ins and offering weekend and after-hours appointments at its designated vaccine hub.

Eighteen thousand first and second doses have been administered by the county, officials said Wednesday in an announcement.

They'll begin decreasing available vaccination appointments by the end of the month. In the meantime, residents and nonresidents will be able to obtain their first dose on these days only:

Friday, April 16

Friday, April 23

Thursday, April 29 (Limited Availability)

After these dates, Chambers County will no longer provide first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the POD. Appointments will be required for all remaining dates.

Click here to schedule an appointment. If you need assistance registering or are homebound and need to schedule a mobile vaccine appointment, email vaccine@chamberstx.gov.

Mobile appointments are only available to county residents.