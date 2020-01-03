HOUSTON — CERAWeek 2020, the world’s biggest energy conference, has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

CERAWeek 2020 was scheduled to take place in Houston from March 9-13.

Organizers said it was difficult decision to the cancel the big event, but their number one concern is the health and safety of the attendees.

“We have spent the last several weeks focused on this question, established a medical partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital, have been in continuing dialogue with experts on infectious disease, and established an extensive protocol. But the spread of COVID-19 is moving quickly around the world."

RELATED: First U.S. death from coronavirus reported in Washington state

RELATED: Galveston ISD modifies handshake greetings amid Coronavirus concerns

CERAWeek by IHS Markit is the world’s premier energy conference, according to the website. The conference brings together senior executives, government officials thought leaders, academics, technology innovators and financial leaders to address the global energy future.

CERAWeek 2021 is scheduled for March 1-5, 2021 in Houston.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS: