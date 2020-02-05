Central Texas 'prepper' explains how he was ready for the pandemic

"During the 2008 financial crisis, I saw how fragile some of these systems were and I began to take it a lot more seriously," explained prepper Jon Stokes.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many of us have started preparing for days and weeks in the house by buying more food and essentials than we usually do, but this isn't unusual for people who call themselves "preppers."

Prepper Jon Stokes lives on his farm outside of Georgetown. He said his family was ready for any catastrophe.

"I've been prepping seriously since around 2008," said Stokes. "I had always been a little bit inclined, but during the 2008 financial crisis I saw how fragile some of these systems were and I began to take it a lot more seriously."

Stokes said late last year the prepper community started buzzing about the seriousness of COVID-19, so he started checking items off of his list, including N95 masks.

"I remember getting them for me and I was thinking, 'This is really silly. I hope my wife does not see these masks because she's going to think I've lost my mind,'" said Stokes. "A lot of preppers did this – went back and just kind of filled in the holes in their preps like I did, because we were all just kind of worried."

Stokes sent KVUE photos of his home, stocked with items needed to survive, from non-perishable food to walkie talkies, to what he calls "a bug-out bag."

"I've got a lot of different kinds of pots, bottled water, canteens, some extra food in there," said Stokes."We have batteries and chargers and extra cellphone chargers and an extra cellphone."

He added, "I mean, I could literally get that bag and my nightclothes and leave and have everything."

While having what you need is important, Stokes said knowing how to use it is also vital.

"Some preppers will do training," said Stokes. "It's very common to get some emergency medical training and, obviously, you're in Texas so a lot of preppers will do firearm training."

With experts predicting a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, he hopes more people will start taking preparedness seriously to prevent shortages.

"No matter what happens, no matter how bad it gets, you've got options," he said. "You can eat. You can keep yourself safe and fed and have clean water and have all the necessities and things you need."

Stokes helps operate ThePrepared.com, where you can find a list of items that will help you prepare and where to find training.