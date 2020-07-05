CELEBRATING NURSES: Meet the nurses in Methodist Hospital's COVID-19 ICU

While most of us wait out the pandemic from the safety of our homes, these nurses are showing up to work early and staying late.

HOUSTON — Nurses in COVID-19 intensive care units come in early and stay late.

They look after the sickest of the sick. They’re always by patients’ sides.

That’s especially important now, because families are forced to keep their distance as loved ones fight for their lives.

“It’s been a huge blessing to be here and take care of these people,” registered nurse Tyler Parrish at Methodist Hospital said. “What’s great about nursing is people will call them 'the frontline heroes' or 'superheroes.' But this is what we came to do. This is our role. Everyone just stepped up and took it in stride.”

The reality is most people are waiting out the pandemic from the safety of their homes, so nurses deserve the praise now more than ever.

However, most aren’t motivated by recognition. Nurses take the job because they care.

“Knowing that people are getting better, that they are able to eventually get home and get back to their families. It’s honestly what brings me into work. Maybe something we’re doing is making a difference in these people’s lives,” said registered nurse Erin Dennis.