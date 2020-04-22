CDC director warns there could be second, possible worse coronavirus wave this winter

Dr. Robert Redfield said a second wave of the coronavirus could be worse if it coincides with flu season.

WASHINGTON — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans should be prepared for a second wave of the coronavirus in the winter.

On Tuesday, Dr. Robert Redfield told the Washington Post that the United States could see a flu epidemic and coronavirus epidemic at the same time, which could be more dire. He claimed two respiratory outbreaks would strain the country's healthcare system.

He says it is crucial that the country takes steps to improve its testing capacity in order for health workers to identify cases early, conduct contact tracing and isolate potentially infected individuals.

Redfield in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America on April 15 said, "We're going to have another battle with it upfront and aggressively next winter."

"I call it block and tackle," he said during his GMA interview. "The outbreak this year got ahead of that, so we went into full mitigation and we lost the ability to use critical public health tools. We are working hard to augment them now so that, as we get into the next season, we'll be able to stay in high containment mode while we complement that with some continued mitigation strategies."

Redfield thanked the American people in both interviews for their efforts to follow stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures. He said following those guidelines can help prevent new cases from becoming larger outbreaks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.