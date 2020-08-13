CDC director warns of 'worst fall' in history if COVID-19 measures aren't followed

The CDC director's dire warning came with 4 crucial, yet simple, things all Americans can do to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the United States could be in for the "worst fall from a public health perspective" we've ever seen if Americans don't follow COVID-19 safety measures.

Dr. Robert Redfield told WebMD that all Americans need to do four simple things to help the fight against coronavirus: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands and be smart about crowds.

"And I keep telling people, I'm not asking some of America to do it. We all got to do it," Redfield said. "This is one of those interventions that got to be 95%, 96%, 97%, 98%, 99%, if it's going to work for us."

The CDC director acknowledged widespread mask use has been varied in different cities and that's one of the areas he thinks needs to improve.

"You do those four things, it will bring this outbreak down. But if we don't do that, as I said last April, this could be the worst fall from a public health perspective, we've ever had," Redfield explained.

He added that flu shots will be crucial this year to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by flu and COVID-19 cases. He also said he remains "cautiously optimistic" that they'll have one or more vaccines deployed before January.