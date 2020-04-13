MIAMI — Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line said it has extended its pause in operations through June 26.

In addition, all Carnival Sunrise seasonal itineraries out of New York are canceled through the end of 2020.

Carnival said tentatively, all North American trips (besides Carnival Sunrise trips) will resume June 27.

"This is disappointing, but we are committed to being a strong partner with the government and taking steps to maintain public confidence in our business," Carnival said on Facebook.

The announcement came amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world and prevented dozens of cruise ships from returning passengers to shore. And, there have been several off the coast of Florida with COVID-19 outbreaks.

During the first week of April, at least three cruise ships with sick passengers and crew members docked in South Florida. On April 2, a Princess Cruises spokesperson said seven passengers and five crew members had tested positive for coronavirus aboard the Coral Princess.

The day before, Holland American cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam docked at Port Everglades with 14 critically ill people taken to hospitals.

As of April 4, the U.S. Coast Guard said there are 114 cruise ships, carrying 93,000 crew members, either in or near U.S. ports and waters.

The cruise line industry announced a voluntary suspension of most ship operations from U.S. ports on March 13. Then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a "no sail" order to all cruise lines that had not yet suspended operations.

