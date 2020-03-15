SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state.

Also Sunday, he urged seniors and people with chronic conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsom says the state will reduce current occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other. It comes as the Illinois governor shut down all bars and restaurants and officials elsewhere said they were considering similar restrictions.

Newsom issued guidance last week to cancel or postpone gatherings large and small that have roiled California's economy.'

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who earlier encouraged residents to patronize local businesses, is now telling his city to embrace the direction from Governor Newsom to slow the spread of the pandemic.

"I feel for our small businesses, restaurants and working people who will face economic hardship as a result," he said in a tweet. "We are working round the clock with our business and labor communities and state government to do all we can to help."

Steinberg says the governor's direction is voluntary, but he is asking bars and similar businesses to close immediately. He also asked for the restaurant to move to curbside, pick-up, and home delivery services.

In response to the new direction, the California Restaurant Association is calling the governor's new direction a "responsible approach."

"Restaurants are central to the fabric of every community. We provide the primary place for people to gather and connect in person, and those are the two things that health experts are pleading with the public to adjust. We think, for the moment, the Governor’s guidelines relative to restaurants reducing capacity is a responsible approach. He does so understanding that the other critical role we play is to help provide sustenance for many Californians. During normal times, there are about 10 million restaurant transactions per day in California. Many of these meals are not just a luxury, but a necessity for many working families and for those who are unable to cook at home. With many schools being shut down, the need for meals will increase, and restaurant kitchens – through delivery and pick-up – can provide that needed capacity," said Jot Condie, CEO of the CRA, in a statement to ABC10.

