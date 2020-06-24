Businesses working hard to keep track of different county mask orders

In Harris County, a mask order is in place, and in Fort Bend County, one will follow on Thursday.

HOUSTON — As counties and cities across the greater Houston area issue mask orders, businesses are scrambling to keep up.

The latest order announced in Fort Bend County, takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. It requires customers and employees to wear masks inside business, or the business owner could face a fine.

Restaurants like Pappa Gyros in Katy is already following Harris County's order but also paying attention to Fort Bend County, because it's near the county line.

“It can be confusing sometimes where you are at, looking at the map here if I were to go right across our street, it would be Fort Bend County, this is right on the edge of Harris County,” said Christos Batsios, the owner.

He's famous for his Greek food and friendly service and attracts customers from all across Houston.

“Greek food is a passion of mine. My family, we are Greek,” Batsios said.

Depending on where customers drive in from, they maybe used to following different COVID-19 restrictions. It's now up to each business owner to do the enforcement.

In Harris County, a mask order is in place, and in Fort Bend County, one will follow on Thursday.

“We have noticed a rapid spread of COVID-19," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

However, in the six other counties that surround Houston, no mask orders exist. Except in some cities in Galveston County that have decided to issue orders on their own.

Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine worries it’s too little, too late.

“The masks alone I do not think will be enough. I do not see how these numbers turn around by themselves," he said.

In Pappa Gyros' kitchen, they survived the shutdown without any layoffs. Now, keeping track of different counties orders is just part of keeping the restaurant open.

“We decided early on that we’re going to follow the rules no matter where we’re at, just to take care of our customers, our people, our staff," Batsios said.