What Houston-area businesses are doing after statewide mask order lifted

Even though the statewide mandate has been lifted, masks will still be required inside Houston airports and other businesses around town.

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing all Texas businesses to reopen at full capacity.

The restrictions will officially be lifted next Wednesday, March 10.

Some Houston-area businesses plan to keep their mask-wearing policy in place.

Here’s what Houston-area businesses are doing:

H-E-B

"Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores."

Target

"We require guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for guests with underlying medical conditions and young children. We also require all store team members to wear masks at work and have provided them with reusable and disposable masks. Those who have been vaccinated for coronavirus are still required to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines, in line with current CDC guidance."

IAH and Hobby airports

"George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports remain under a federal mask mandate. Passengers, two years and older, must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth."