Brazos ISD eliminates virtual learning despite being one of the top districts in Texas with the highest infection rate

Superintendent Brian Thompson said beginning Jan. 6, 2021, the district will no longer have virtual classes.

The Brazos Independent School District has made the decision to eliminate remote learning.

In a letter sent to families of Brazos ISD students, Superintendent Brian Thompson said beginning Jan. 6, 2021, the district will no longer have virtual classes.

"This approach has not been successful for more than a handful of students," said Superintendent Brian Thompson. "Our students benefit from being in the presence of our classroom teachers and their fellow students."

Thompson said he is not mandating students to return to school.

If families opt to not send their children back to the classrooms, the district offered the following options:

Enroll in a private school Withdraw to a homeschool program Transfer to another district that offers remote instruction

The district said student health remains a top priority and it will continue to do everything possible to follow COVID-19 protocols that have been in place since the beginning of the year.

As of this month, no district within the state of Texas is reporting more than 3% of on-campus students infected, according to data submitted to the Texas Department of State Health Services. But Brazos ISD is amongst the top 5 districts in the state with the highest current infection rate.

The other districts include Weimer ISD, New Waverly ISD, Madisonville CISD and Iola ISD.

The highest infection rates by campus are 7.4% at New Waverly High School, 6.8% at Brazos High School and 5.4% at Madisonville High School.