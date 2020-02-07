Brazoria County limits access to beaches, including Surfside Beach, July 4-6

Island access will be closed daily from 11 a.m.-midnight.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — As coronavirus cases in Texas surge ahead of the July 4 weekend, Brazoria County officials are joining others in limiting beach access for the popular summer holiday.

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said on Thursday island access will be closed from 11 a.m. until midnight on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Limited access areas include:

Quintana/Bryan Beach

Follett’s Island

Surfside Beach

Residents, beach house rentals and RV campgrounds rentals will be allowed access with proof of residency/rental.

If an unsafe capacity on the islands is reached prior to 11 a.m., Sebesta said, access time could change.

"This access closure is to ensure emergency management and first responder resources can access the beach areas if an emergency arises," he wrote in the statement released Thursday.