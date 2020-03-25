BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazoria County on Wednesday issued a “Stay Safe at Home” order set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.

County Judge Matt Sebasta issued the order which states “non-essential" businesses, including hair salons, gyms and tattoo parlors, must close.

Residents can still go to grocery stores and restaurants that offer takeout. The judge said residents can also go outdoors to exercise and get fresh air as long as they practice social distancing.

The order is set to last through April 3. To view the full order, click here. https://www.brazoriacountytx.gov/home/showdocument?id=11831

