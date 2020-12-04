COURTLAND, Ala. — You may remember a little boy who survived a devastating tornado in Town Creek last December.

On Saturday, the Courtland community pulled out all the stops with a parade for Landen Godsey's birthday. He turned nine on Tuesday, and shares his birthday with his father.

Both his mother and father were killed after the tornado destroyed their home on December 16th.

"Thank you all for everything, and thank y'all for all the support and Roll Tide!," says Godsey.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, state troopers, local fire departments, several first responders, and even an Easter bunny, lined the streets in front of Godsey's home to make his birthday one to remember.

Folks from the community supported Landen by wearing camouflage t-shirts with #LandenStrong plastered on the front. His sister, Alexandrea Cross felt the love too.

"It feels really good, and I wanted to thank everybody for coming out. It was a big turnout and I just want to thank everybody," says Cross.

Landen's Aunt and parade organizer, Allison Cross, wanted him to celebrate in a big way. But also in a safe way.

"We wanted to honor the governor's and doctor's orders of keeping distance for him, but we still wanted to make the day great for him," says Allison.

Landen's recovering from severe skull fractures and breathing issues. His aunt and uncle is currently taking care of him.

"He's made a slow recovery but he's doing wonderful and he's a fighter," says Allison.

It only took a Facebook post to reach the community, and the family is thankful. "It really wasn't a lot of effort going in on our part. It seems like everybody else that stepped up," says his uncle Josh Cross.

"It's been an amazing turnout so we're completely grateful and thankful for everyone," added Allison.

The family say they also plan to do a homecoming party for him in the future. He's currently seeking outpatient treatment.

