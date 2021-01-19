'Mayor hates my guts' | Bow Wow says he's not to blame for crowded concert at Houston nightclub

Rapper Bow Wow responded to criticism from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner after video showed his packed concert at Cle nightclub.

HOUSTON — Fallout from a Bow Wow concert over the weekend continued Monday with some back and forth on Twitter between the rapper and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The mayor called out Bow Wow after video showed a big crowd and most – including the rapper -- weren’t wearing masks.

Bow Wow complained it's not fair to single him out.

"Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous," he posted on Twitter.

The mayor said it’s not personal, but everyone needs to do their part to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“Let me be very clear. I don’t dislike Bow Wow. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts. Help us get past this virus and then do your thing," Turner tweeted. "I love the artist I appreciate the artist but I am asking you the appreciate the fact they are getting these viruses and people are dying."

Baylor College of Medicine's Dr. Peter Hotez chimed in, calling on Bow Wow to encourage fans to get vaccinated.

"Safe to say the mayor of Houston does not hate anyone, and has great respect for @smoss as we all do. But we’re worried: COVID19 accelerating with higher death rates and younger ages in minority communities," Dr. Hotez tweeted. "Hoping to work with Bow Wow to get our city vaccinated."

Cle owners argued they’re allowed to stay open because more of their revenue comes from ticket sales than alcohol sales.

The Cle Group also said 14 off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were scheduled to work security Friday night and help enforce capacity. Instead, they were told that day by HCSO superiors that they could no longer work at clubs.

The Houston Fire Marshal’s Office shut down another popular Houston night club early Sunday morning after reports it was overcrowded.

"It was to the point where it became a life safety issue. A fire hazard," Fire Chief Sam Pena said. "If there was an emergency, a fire or something that would have occurred inside, we would've had a massive loss of life because the exits were blocked."

Spire Nightclub owners said hundreds of people without tickets managed to get inside the club.

"They came from different cities such as San Antonio some people saying they came from New Orleans just to come to the club here," said Lt Pavel with the Houston Police Department.

In a statement TABC says they are investigating the events at Spire and Cle. If they find a violation they could face a penalty.

At the end of the day the Mayor says the people who are attending these events need to be more responsible for their own health.

"I mean come on now? Just because something is open, just because someone is putting on a concert doesn’t mean you should go," said Turner.