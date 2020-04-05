Beyonce's BeyGOOD foundation, Tina Knowles providing free COVID-19 testing at Cullen MS today

Tina Knowles said she is pleading with Houston residents to get tested to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Beyonce's BeyGOOD foundation is teaming up with her mother, Tina Knowles, to offer free COVID-19 testing in the Houston area this Mother's Day weekend.

This partnership is an outcome of Tina Knowles' new #IDIDMYPART campaign -- which encourages Houston residents, especially African American communities, to get tested in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our black and brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19," Knowles said. "It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don't get tested then you don't know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status."

WHERE AND WHEN TO GET TESTED:

Friday, May 8

Cullen Middle School - 6900 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77021

Testing site open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Forrest Brook Middle School - 7525 Tidwell, Houston, TX 77016

Testing site open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A total of 500 tests will be administered at each testing site. You will not have to get out of your vehicle for any reason.

Those who participate in the free testing will receive an H-E-B gift card from Beyonce's foundation as well as a voucher for a hot meal to either Frenchy's Chicken or Burns Original Bar-B-Q.

Participants will also receive materials with all the up-to-date information on how to stay safe.

"We have so much love for Houston," Knowles said. "We're just happy to be able to do some little small part."

Beyonce posted on Instagram Friday night, saying, "Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. H-Town, I love y’all."

This is not the first thing Beyonce has done to help combat COVID-19.

Just recently, she collaborated with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion to do a remix to Megan's viral song "Savage." The two dedicated all proceeds from the remix to the Houston's Bread of Life and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Beyoncé has also teamed up with Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall to donate 6 million dollars, through BeyGOOD, to local community-based organizations.

Houston's United Memorial Medical Center was one of the groups that received funding. The center has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 with six testing locations in and around the Houston area.

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS:

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna