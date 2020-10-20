Bellaire HS closed after person with COVID-19 was on campus on first day of in-person learning

The school said the people the person was in close contact with have been notified and will remain off campus and quarantine for 14 days.

HOUSTON — Bellaire High School will be closed Monday after a person who was on campus Monday tested positive for COVID-19. It was the first day of in-person learning for Houston Independent School District campuses.

The identity of that person is not being revealed, but the school said they are recovering and self-quarantining at home.

The school said it contacted anyone who was determined to be in close contact with the person with COVID-19.

Virtual learning will continue for all students.

"Dear Bellaire Parents/Guardians and Staff,"

"This letter is to notify you that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was present at Bellaire High School today. Due to privacy requirements, we will not release the name of the individual or any other identifying details. The affected individual is now self-isolating at home.

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet for more than 15 minutes. Houston ISD’s Health and Medical Services department has begun a case investigation. We have contacted all individuals determined to be in close contact with the person with COVID-19 while on campus. These individuals who were identified as close contacts will remain off campus until the end of their quarantine (14 days after their last exposure to the person with COVID-19) to ensure they do not have the virus. If you or your child have not received notice of close contact and the need to quarantine, then you or your child was not identified as a close contact.

"Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms can vary from mild to severe, and how long they last differ for each person. Some people can test positive for the virus without ever having any symptoms. If you or your child begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not normal, please contact your healthcare provider."