So far, San Antonio is the only city in Texas with positive coronavirus cases among people already under quarantine after traveling overseas.

That quarantine has now been extended after a woman who was released later tested positive for the virus.

One of the people being held in quarantine in San Antonio is a surgeon who treats breast cancer patients. She said she had no idea she was going to have to stay past Monday.

"It was a Lunar New Year cruise, which I was envisioning, you know, we were going to be in Hong Kong for the new year, want to see the really cool parades with the dragon," said Dr. Sommer Gunia, who spoke to us by phone from quarantine in San Antonio.

It was a dream vacation Gunia had been planning for more than a year.

"And now we're being treated like prisoners and we've done nothing wrong," Gunia said.

She left home in Arizona in mid-January. Gunia and five other family members boarded the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan. But when Coronavirus cases started popping up on the ship, they were quarantined.

"I mean, for 26 days now, we've all been negative and have no symptoms. I don't. I mean, are they just going to keep us here forever?" she said.

The family's been documenting their journey on a travel blog. From their quarantine on the ship to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. This morning, their bags were packed and they were told they were going home, but that didn't happen.

"Then they pulled out away from you in the last second. I mean, that's pretty cruel," Gunia said.

"It's been hard on the outside seeing what they're going through," said Jenna Ouano, whose mother is in quarantine with Gunia.

For the Ouano family in Houston, it's been hard to get information.

"Why did they wait until they were all packed up ready to go to tell them they couldn't go home? It's hurting their emotional status," she said.

Emotions that went from the high of vacation to the low of not knowing when they will go home.

"I feel like we've done our due diligence to be really good citizens of the United States to make sure that we're not sick. Because by God, we don't want to get people sick. But after 26 days, we've shown that we're healthy. We don't have this virus and we're healthy and it's time for us to go home," Gunia said.

On Monday, the CDC announced it's changing its rules about releasing people from quarantine. The woman, who visited Wuhan, China, had tested negative twice before she was released, but a third pending test result later came back positive.

"As mayor of this city I find it totally unacceptable that the CDC would release a patient prior to receiving all test results and potentially expose the public to this harm," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "We simply cannot have a screw up like this from our federal partners."

The CDC says that positive test only detected the dead virus, which they say is not transmissible. She's since been back in quarantine. Now, anyone with pending test results won't be released until all tests come back negative.

