Bands, DJs turn to online streaming for performances during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON — Bars across the country are taking a huge hit through all of this. In Texas, they’re now one of the few businesses not allowed to open.

But there’s a group of people whose paychecks rely heavily on bars being open: musicians.

The event was marked on the calendar: May 8, Blaggard's Farewell to Mike -- now canceled.

“It’s all tough to cancel, but tonight was especially rough," said Patrick Devlin, Blaggards guitarist/vocalist.

Like all musicians, Blaggards, the Stout Irish Rock band, is losing gigs left and right.

“It’s definitely difficult going from such an intense schedule to zero," Devlin said.

But they’re still performing at different pubs, restaurants, even a warehouse, connecting with their fans through Facebook.

“It’s what we do, it’s what we love, and we’re ready to go back to work," Devlin said.

It’s the new virtual venue that just about all bands, including Downfall 2012, are banking on.

“We’re trying to figure out if this is what it's going to be for another 3 or 4 months, or if we’re going to have to start looking at venues," said Danny Gil, Downfall 2012 band member.

The alternative metal band has performed live on Facebook and YouTube every Saturday night since March. Their only revenue is virtual tips.

“Some nights, it’s like good money, like what we’d get from a show, and that’s great, and that’s been very very helpful. Other times, it’s not so much," Gil said.

But online is about the only avenue for performers these days.

DJ Dr. Phil Good is on day 50 of his "Live at Five."

“I committed to do it every day until this crisis is over," said Phillip Tijerina "DJ Dr. Phil Good."

He's giving a 5-hour spin show to his fans every day for free.

“It has hurt me financially so much, but thank God, the tips that come in, I’ve been able to maintain," Tijerina said.

But for all of them, they say these performances are not about the money. They’re about the music.

