BA.2 stealth omicron will likely be dominant variant in Houston soon

Until recently, local doctors were seeing very few cases of the stealth omicron variant. But a sudden uptick means it will likely be the dominant variant here soon.

The BA.2 or stealth variant of COVID-19 has been in Houston since early January at very low levels, only making up 2% of cases at Houston Methodist.

But now, Dr. Wesley Long, with Houston Methodist, says 24% of patients with COVID-19 have the BA.2 variant.

“We figured it would happen here eventually, and now we’re seeing that,” Dr. Long said Wednesday.

The CDC says BA.2 is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.

Wastewater testing in Houston shows it's present at six water treatment plants, but cases overall remain at comfortably low levels.

“I do think it will become the dominant variant. It’s still too soon to tell how quickly that will happen, but we do know BA.2 is more contagious," Dr. Long said. "Throughout the pandemic, every time there is a more contagious variant, it becomes dominant over time."

He says BA.2 doesn’t seem to be any more severe than the BA.1 omicron variant that led to a record surge in January, but it’s too soon to say if another wave is coming.

“The number of cases has been flat for several weeks. We hope to see that trend continue,” he said.