At 112, Minnesota's oldest person adapts birthday party during COVID-19

NEW ULM, Minn. — Minnesota’s oldest resident didn’t get the birthday party planned for her.
But 112-year-old Erna Zahn didn’t do half bad – starting with the new hairdo given her by a staff member at Oak Hills Living Center where Erna lives in New Ulm.
Jealous?
Her day got better.
With Erna at her window, a parade of cars passed by with friends and family cheering Erna from car windows.
“Oh, my word,” a delighted Erna said from inside.
Born in 1908 in Wisconsin, Erna married Meilahn Zahn and raised her family – moving along the way to New Ulm where her husband took a teaching position.
Erna's secret to longevity?
“Eat your breakfast, your body needs it,” Erna says. “Hot oatmeal is my favorite.”
