HOUSTON — Editors Note: Video tells story of Katy resident Amy Casto, who is sewing masks designed to extend the lifespan of N95 for nurses and other healthcare workers.

Despite the MLB season being postponed, two Houston Astros' stars brought a group of local medical professionals a win on Opening Day.

Carlos Correa and McCullers Jr. treated nurses and other medical personnel at Houston Methodist Hospital to a catered lunch. In an Instagram post, Correa thanked the staff for all their hard work during this difficult time.

“You guys are the real heroes,” Correa wrote in the caption. “Working every single day in the front lines to help the victims of this terrible virus. We appreciate every one of you.”

The Astros were slated to play the Los Angles Angels at Minute Maid Park on March 26, but like with most sports, all MLB games have been called off until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The nation's attention has shifted to supporting healthcare and medical professionals who have been working tirelessly to treat COVID-19 while managing other high-risk patients.

In the past weeks, there has been a growing global push to provide these workers with protective medical supplies like N95 masks, others necessities and much-deserved appreciation.

One group of local woman have started a social movement, "Hack Coronavirus," which has collected and donated thousands of protective medical items to Houston-area healthcare professionals.

On a larger scale, Crocs has announced plans to donate thousands of pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. And Starbucks is giving away free coffee to healthcare workers, as well as first responders, nationwide as thanks for their efforts.

