Astros broadcaster Todd Kalas to miss beginning of season after positive COVID-19 test result

HOUSTON — Astros TV broadcaster Todd Kalas will not be covering games to begin the upcoming baseball season after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Kalas is asymptomatic and is quarantining at home, the team said.
In Kalas' place, longtime Houston sportscaster Kevin Eschenfelder will serve as the club’s play-by-play broadcaster alongside Geoff Blum. The two will be joined by sideline reporter Julia Morales.
Here is a statement from Kalas:
“Last week, in an abundance of caution, I voluntarily took a COVID-19 test. I felt great but wanted to ensure I was being extra cautious as we got close to the start of the season. Much to my shock and disappointment, it returned positive. While I am asymptomatic, I am following MLB’s health and safety protocols and will miss the start of the season. I encourage everyone to stay safe and take precautions. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible.”
The team wished Kalas a speedy recovery.
