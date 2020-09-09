AstraZeneca hits pause on phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness' in participant

While AstraZeneca investigates, multiple COVID-19 vaccine trials still underway in Houston including drug maker Moderna.

HOUSTON — Once thought to be the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate, drug maker AstraZeneca has hit pause on it's phase 3 trial.

"I think they did a good thing, you pause to try and understand," said Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi.

Bottazzi is associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development. She and researchers across the globe now waiting to see what AstraZeneca learns as it investigates why a participant came down with an unexplained illness in the patient's spinal cord.

"That's the reason why we do the large studies," Bottazzi said. "We need to wait to see what information we'll get out of this."

AstraZeneca's decision suspends the trial in more than 60 locations across the country including Houston and The Woodlands. But other drug makers phase 3 trials are still underway including Moderna's trial also being conducted here in Houston.

"This has been so destructive to the entire world, so if I could do anything to make this stop, I would and that's why I decided to enroll," Christene Kimmel said.

Kimmel is set to receive her second dose in Moderna's trial Friday. She says the AstraZeneca issue a real reminder of the risks participants are taking.

"People do get sick, and it happens frequently," she said. "This is part of the risk that I was willing to take, and I'm sure that person was willing to take."

So far Kimmel had no adverse reactions and she hopes it stays that way. Vaccine experts say what's happening with AstraZeneca should give the public confidence in the system.

"This is indeed a very good example that gives confidence to all of us that there is a process that works," Bottazzi said. "If something is going to be approved, it's going to be because it's safe."