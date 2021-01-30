Party foul? Doctors worried about next possible super-spreaders: Super Bowl parties

"We tend to be boisterous in our support for our sporting events, so we’re yelling or we’re talking loudly," and that can spread the virus, doctors say.

HOUSTON, Texas — Some good news: Memorial Hermann says their COVID-19 hospitalizations have been dropping this past week, but with the Super Bowl around the corner, they’re worried parties could kick those numbers back up.

“We would still say we’re at a plateau level. We really haven’t begun a significant trend downward," President & CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System Dr. David Callender said.

Dr. Callender says we may be on the brink of new cases finally dropping, but the Super Bowl could be a super spreader event nationwide because of the parties.

“We tend to be boisterous in our support for our sporting events, so we’re yelling or we’re talking loudly, and when that happens, that’s when we are most likely to transmit that virus," Dr. Callender said.

From the constant cheering to the shared appetizers, Super Bowl parties can become breeding grounds for the virus.

“There’s a lot of asymptomatic transmission occurring so we cant tell by looking at each other whether we’re infected or not so please keep that in mind," Dr. Callender said.

So as you make your plans, he’s asking you to do your part.

“The virus spreads very easily, and what we really want to do is protect the most vulnerable members of our community. We all have a role in making that happen so please keep that in mind," Dr. Callender said.

If you do decide to have some sort of gathering, it's basically the same recommendations doctors had for the holidays: