Army medical task force sets up COVID-19 ward in Houston

The army's medical task force will be running a 30- to 50-bed COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Acres Homes.

HOUSTON — The U.S. Army is providing backup in Houston as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise.

The number of sick is putting a strain on the area’s hospital system.

“My unit and the group is coming from 27 different locations across the state,” said Major Katie Bessler, U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force.

Bessler is leading the army’s specialty unit. She says her team will be running a 30-50 bed ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Acres Homes.

“We’ll be linking up with that staff tomorrow and starting to integrate into that hospital then,” Bessler said.

The military medical task force is made up of 85 doctors, nurses and support staff. UMMC officials say the goal is to have the new coronavirus ward up and running by Thursday.

“(My unit is) experienced in COVID. They’ve dealt with that in the hospitals where they’re coming from as well. We’re confident in our training and what we’ve done,” Bessler said.

With the Texas Medical Center’s ICU’s already operating at surge capacity, UMMC officials say patients will be transferred to their northwest Houston facility.