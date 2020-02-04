Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's foremost infectious diseases expert who has made several appearances at White House coronavirus press briefings, is being given additional personal security from law enforcement after receiving threats and other unwanted attention, according to multiple media reports.

Fauci, 79, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He has been at the forefront of calling for strong measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus that, as of early Thursday morning, had sickened more than 216,000 Americans and killed more than 5,100, according to Johns Hopkins University. He has also been known to correct things President Donald Trump has said during those press conferences.

Fauci has received a lot of praise from the public for his insight. It prompted NBA star Steph Curry to host a Instagram Q&A with Fauci last week. But the Washington Post reports "unwelcome communications from fervent admirers" have raised concerns about Fauci's safety.

He has also been the target of online attacks from critics. According to Politico and the Washington Post, some of those critics include far-right commentators and bloggers who support the president or who want social distancing restrictions eased in order to boost the economy.

RELATED: Vermont orders Walmart, Target to stop selling non-essential items in the store

The Washington Post and CNN report that the Department of Health and Human Services asked the U.S. Marshals Service to deputize some HHS agents to act as personal security for Fauci.

Trump said Tuesday the U.S. death toll could be between 100,000 and 240,000 people even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. Public health officials, including Fauci, stressed that the number could be less if people across the country bear down on keeping their distance from one another.

“This is a number that we need to anticipate, but we don’t necessarily have to accept it as being inevitable," Fauci said.

RELATED: White House projects 100K to 240K coronavirus deaths if social distancing is maintained

The Associated Press contributed to this report.