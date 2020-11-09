Amid COVID-19, should high-risk people venture out for flu vaccine?

“Everything I see says that we need to get our flu vaccinations this year more than ever. But I’m afraid to get my parents out,” said Karen Lancaster.

HOUSTON — The Infectious Disease Society of America is concerned the upcoming flu season could overwhelm an already stressed healthcare system due to COVID-19. Health officials are calling for as many people as possible to get a flu vaccine.

But Karen Lancaster, whose parents are 87 and 89 years old, and have been quarantined since March, wonders if getting her parents the vaccine is worth the risk of going out during a pandemic.

“Everything I see says that we need to get our flu vaccinations this year more than ever. But I’m afraid to get my parents out,” Lancaster explained.

The CDC estimates there were between 24,000 to 62,000 flu-related deaths last year. A vaccine is one of the best protections from the virus.

Dr. Donnie Aga is the Medical Director of KelseyCare Advantage, working with Kelsey-Seybold’s senior health population and said he often hears from patients that they’re worried to venture out for healthcare. His most recent advice to patients is, “now is a very good time to come to the doctor.”

Dr. Aga said the COVID-19 numbers are relatively low compared to where they have in Greater Houston and tells his patients the COVID-19 screenings at doctor’s offices and hospitals work.

“Assuming you can get past those screenings, so you don’t have a fever, you don’t have any respiratory illness, everyone that comes in wears a mask as do all of our employees," Dr. Aga said.

Both flu and COVID-19 symptoms are very similar and can be an especially dangerous combination if a person contracts both at the same time.

“Everyone is recommended to get a flu shot, especially this year,” Dr. Aga said.

Kelsey-Seybold offers the flu vaccine for free to seniors at one of its 18 pharmacies housed inside their clinics, no appointment necessary.

As for getting a flu vaccine at other pharmacies, Dr. Aga believes the risk is low.

“I think that everybody now is doing the best they can to protect the public environment, whether it be CVS or Walgreens or the grocery stores. The key is not to be there very long and not to go repetitively. Wearing your mask, wash your hands, carry your hand sanitizer when you go in, stay 6 feet away from people, and you should be just fine," Dr. Aga said.

Because of all the steps the public is taking to protect themselves from COVID-19, health experts say we could see a mild flu season but warn it’s best to prepare for the worst.

Dr. Aga said right now is also a good time to get caught up on wellness visits, too, something many patients have been neglecting since March.

“Now is the time to actually come in, have your doctor see you, lay hands on you, get your testing done, get all caught up before, assuming the next wave comes this fall, you want to be ready for that," Dr. Aga said.