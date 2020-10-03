HOUSTON — The entire country of Italy remains under a Level 3 travel warning designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means non-essential travel to the country should be avoided.

Two areas in Italy, Lombardy and Veneto, are on the CDC's Level 4 travel warning list. The recommendation is to not travel to those areas.

As of Monday, there are no direct flights to or from Houston and Italy.

Although none of the international passengers arriving at George Bush Intercontinental Airport came directly from Italy, nobody can say if any of the flyers started their trips there.

The CDC’s current warning for Italy does not mean those who recently traveled in the country are forbidden from entering the United States, however, they are advised to self-quarantine for two weeks if they have.

“(Italy) is essentially isolated from the rest of the world,” said CBS travel expert Peter Greenberg about the nation’s current quarantine.

The drastic measures taken by the Italian government prohibits all public activity and non-emergency travel.

Basically, nobody is allowed to leave their homes except for work.

Some have asked what will happen to U.S. citizens abroad who have now found themselves caught up in the quarantine.

“If you’re an American citizen overseas, you have to play by their rules,” Greenberg said. “Their laws prevail. The U.S. can’t come and rescue you, that doesn’t work. Maybe in a couple of movies, but the reality is that if you get arrested overseas or you’re detained overseas, which is essentially what we’re talking about here, you’re stuck until they un-detain you.”

The U.S. embassy in Rome says Italian officials have been monitoring the temperatures of flyers leaving the country since last week.

Passengers with a fever above 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit are not allowed to board planes.

American embassies in Italy are reportedly still operating, but only for emergency situations.

Travelers with upcoming Italian travel plans are advised to check their travel insurance policies to see if changes or cancellations are allowed for unforeseen events.

If not, they could be subject to the airlines’ normal rules and policies.

