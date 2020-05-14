Some Amazon employees have complained the company isn't doing enough to keep them safe from the coronavirus.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An employee at Amazon's Jeffersonville facility has died from the coronavirus, officials confirmed.

Amazon said they were told the employee died May 13. He last worked on April 1 and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 25. The company was not told of his condition until May 11.

"We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Jeffersonville," Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski said. "His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues."

The fulfillment center had previously reported an employee tested positive in early April, and employees told WHAS11 they did not believe the company was doing enough to keep its workers safe.

Amazon said in a statement there has been increased cleaning at all sites and jobs have been adjusted to make sure people are social distancing within company buildings.

An anonymous employee told WHAS11 people were not six feet apart, and were told if they were in close contact it was their fault, saying it was impossible to stay distanced from others.

Amazon said it has invested in proactive measures to protect its employees, and said the rate of infection at its Jeffersonville facility is below the community's rate. They are offering support and counseling to employees.

The Shepherdsville Amazon facility was temporary shut down after employees tested positive in March. The Jeffersonville facility did not close.

