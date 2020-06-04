HOUSTON — Amazon announced Monday that it has hired more than 80,000 employees, including 4,600 new employees in Texas.

On March 16, Amazon announced that it wanted to hire 100,000 new positions across the country.

Many of the people who were hired were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields and life situations, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, rideshare drivers, retirees, part-time workers whose jobs are now on hold and people “who just wanted to help out.”

