A final goodbye to Alexander Gwosdz: HCSO deputy who passed away from COVID-19

“He is going to be missed. Our hearts are broken. He was definitely a good one."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday is a final goodbye to Harris County Deputy Alexander Gwosdz.

The 32-year-old passed away last week from complications related to COVID-19.

His funeral got underway at noon at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is among those giving remarks.

Gwosdz was with the department for nearly a decade. He worked as a patrol deputy.

After Wednesday’s funeral, there will be a ceremony with full honors including a flyover, 21-gun salute and taps.

Before the service, Sheriff Gonzalez said the deputy came from a family of service. His father just retired from the sheriff’s office after working with them for 34 years.

“He is going to be missed. Our hearts are broken. He was definitely a good one. We appreciate his service to the county. He served us for nine years.”

He first joined the sheriff’s office in 2012 as a detention officer in the jail.

And after he graduated from sheriff’s office basic peace officer course in 2014, he worked as a patrol deputy for Northwest Harris County.