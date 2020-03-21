HOUSTON — While the kids are out of school, star NFL running back Adrian Peterson and his wife, Ashley, are making sure they’re getting meals.

The Petersons donated $50,000 through their foundation, the Adrian and Ashley Peterson Family Foundation, to pay for meals for students and families in HISD while schools are closed.

HISD and the Houston Food Bank have provided meals for more than 22,000 households at distribution sites since March 14 and are committed to continue the program at 39 sites.

“Adrian Peterson is an outstanding MVP in HISD for making such a generous donation on behalf of the children in this district,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said in a news release. “It’s his birthday, but we are getting a wonderful gift. We thank him and his wife wholeheartedly for these funds.”

The Petersons encourage others to pay it forward while COVID-19 is affecting our lives.

Peterson joins JJ Watt, Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers in donating to the Houston Food Bank.

RELATED: Houston's heroes: J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt donate $350,000 to Houston Food Bank

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

RELATED: Gov. Abbott takes action to expand nursing workforce in Texas

RELATED: Ft. Bend Co. shuts down beauty salons, movie theaters and more to stop coronavirus spread