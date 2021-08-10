Gov. Abbott issues executive order that bans vaccine mandates by 'all entities' in Texas

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said in a statement.

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday that bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity in Texas.

Abbott also added the ban to the agenda for the third Special Session currently underway in Austin.

Editor's note: The video in this story originally aired on Thursday, Oct. 7.

"... No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19," the order states.

President Joe Biden announced new federal vaccine requirements last month affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

Under the rules, all employers with more than 100 workers must require them to be vaccinated or test weekly for the virus. On top of that, the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Issuing an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by any entity.



Issuing an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by any entity. This issue has also been added to the Third Special Session agenda.

Biden also signed an executive order to require vaccination for federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

Abbott called Biden's action "federal overreach" and accused the administration of "bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID- 19 disaster."

Abbott said his ban would protect Texans who "fear losing their livelihoods because they object to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination for reasons of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."