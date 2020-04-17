HOUSTON — As part of his plan to reopen Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott will loosen restrictions on non-essential retailers and service next week.

Beginning April 24, businesses that are not essential but can be provided their product or services through pickup, delivery by mail or direct delivery to the customer's home will be allowed.

This directive allowing to-go retail services is one of three executive orders Abbott announced Friday.

In the meantime, dining in at restaurants, food courts and bars remain closed. The same applies to gyms, massage establishments, tattoo and piercing studios, beauty salons.

It's not the grand reopening most of us are looking for, but Abbott has emphasized that the transition back into normal life will take some time.

While detailing his plan, Abbott made it clear the main goal is to reopen Texas in away that protects those most vulnerable to COVID-19 while allowing the rest of the population more freedoms.

He has assembled a strike that will continue plotting out ways to reintroduce businesses and other services.

Abbott is expected to make another announcement on April 27.

Read full executive order here.

