x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

coronavirus

A closer look at local, state COVID-19 case numbers through May 14

On Thursday, we saw one of the highest one-day totals for new cases in Texas. It's still early in the reopening process, and testing has increased.

HOUSTON — Thursday marks exactly two weeks since the state reopened. If we were to see a potential increase in cases due to the reopening, the numbers would just be starting to reflect it now and in the coming days because of the virus' two-week incubation period.

On Thursday, we saw one of the highest one-day totals for new cases in Texas. It's still early in the reopening process, and testing has increased.

However, with the 14-day moving average, the numbers statewide are not dropping.

As for the Houston area, our current outlook is more promising as we continue to hold relatively steady day to day.

RELATED: FDA probing accuracy of virus test touted by White House

RELATED: 'Some percentage of temporary layoffs will end up permanent' | Jobless claims decreasing, but outlook remains troubling

RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases