A closer look at local, state COVID-19 case numbers through May 14

HOUSTON — Thursday marks exactly two weeks since the state reopened. If we were to see a potential increase in cases due to the reopening, the numbers would just be starting to reflect it now and in the coming days because of the virus' two-week incubation period.
On Thursday, we saw one of the highest one-day totals for new cases in Texas. It's still early in the reopening process, and testing has increased.
However, with the 14-day moving average, the numbers statewide are not dropping.
As for the Houston area, our current outlook is more promising as we continue to hold relatively steady day to day.
