A closer look at COVID-19 testing numbers in Texas

HOUSTON — We've been getting a lot of questions about testing numbers locally and even at the state level.
We wanted to share the numbers with you and provide a little more context.
As of Thursday, May 21, 2020, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 800,433 tests. That number includes both viral and antibody tests that have been performed.
Viral tests show if you have the virus. The antibody test shows if you've had it in the past.
In Texas, 21 deaths were reported Thursday. In the Greater Houston Area, eight deaths were reported.
When someone dies from COVID-19, it can sometimes take longer than a week before the news is made public.
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.