8 Galveston beach access points will be closed to vehicles this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston officials are responding after the city's beaches were flooded with visitors last weekend when they reopened.

Eight beach access points will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. Friday, May 8 through 9 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

Sunny Beach Hershey Beach 13 Mile Road 16 Mile Road Bay Harbor Miramar Stavanger Salt Cedar

The beaches will remain open to visitors, but no vehicles will be allowed.

The decision was made "in response to concerns about heavy-traffic and the inability to ensure safe social distancing to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19," according to a release sent by the city of Galveston.

The locations were chosen because they have "historically drawn heavy traffic and presented crowding issues," Galveston officials said.

Social distancing mandates will continue to be enforced.

Additional Galveston Police Department officers will be summoned to help enforce city regulations.

Here's what the city is asking visitors to do:

Galveston is a welcoming community and we want residents and visitors alike to safely enjoy their time on the island. While doing this, we ask that you continue to use your best judgment.

We strongly urge our visitors and residents to continue following the health and safety guidelines mandated by the state. These include keeping six feet distance between yourself and others who are not in your household, avoiding congregating in groups of 10 or more, and wearing a mask in places where social distancing is difficult to achieve.

We are still in the first phase of Texas’ reopening plan and as a result bars and large entertainment attractions will remain closed this weekend per the governor's order. Under state mandates, restaurants and retail shops are operating at 25 percent capacity. Please keep this in mind as you make your plans on the island. We encourage making reservations at local restaurants to avoid the need for waiting in lines. Many businesses are also still offering your favorite Galveston dishes as takeout.

The health and safety of our first responders, residents, and visitors is our top priority. We are all responsible for following the public health recommendations regarding a safe phased reopening of Texas.

