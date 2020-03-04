HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on March 26.

Out-of-work residents living in one of Houston-based Camden Property Trust’s multifamily communities will soon have access to a new source of funds to help pay their bills.

Camden has launched a $5 million program to provide financial support to residents who lost their source of income as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Residents who can show coronavirus-related income losses are eligible for up to $2,000 per household under the Camden Cares Resident Relief Program.

“While the full impact of COVID-19 on our country is still unknown, we want to assist residents experiencing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing mandates,” said Ric Campo, Camden’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Any resident living in one of Camden’s 165 properties nationwide is eligible for the program, Campo said.

The funds, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis, will be considered a grant and are not required to be paid back, Campo said.

Millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to pay bills after layoffs, fuloughs and closings connected to the pandemic.

Camden's Resident Relief Fund is intended to help affected residents by providing financial assistance for living expenses such as food, utilities, medical expenses, insurance, childcare or transportation.

