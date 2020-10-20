4 Houston bars suspended for not following COVID-19 requirements

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued 30-day suspensions to six Texas bars, including four in Houston.

HOUSTON — Four bars in Houston have been suspended for not following the state's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Spire, Lux Lounge, Sol Billares and The Standard had their liquor licenses suspended for 30 days after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission determined they were not following the orders. The suspensions came after a weekslong effort by TABC to enforce the protocols as part of Operation Safe Open.

The requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants as well as social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

TABC agents conducted 1,344 inspections over the last week.

Here's what TABC officials said about the operation:

TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly: “These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May. A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”

TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles: “Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority. I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the governor’s executive orders, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on how to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”

Ampersand in Fort Worth and The Whippersnapper in Dallas also had their permits suspended.

From TABC: "TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare. The first infraction may result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second may result in up to a 60-day suspension."